Homeless man arrested for two Tulsa murders

Tulsa Police are holding Terryl Brooks on two murder charges. He is accused of killing Star Rainbow Dancer at her apartment near 32nd and South Sheridan. She had been allowing Brooks, who is listed in booking documents as homeless, to stay with her. Her body was found on Sunday.

Evidence at the crime scene pointed Brooks as responsible for another murder. Elizabeth Brooks of Turley was found dead in her home on March 27th.

Formal charges have yet to be filed. There is no bond amount.