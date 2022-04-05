© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Jury selection moves slow in Tulsa murder trial

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published April 5, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT
Tulsa County Court House
Jury selection is underway for a man accused of shooting two Tulsa police officers during a traffic stop, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

34-year-old David Anthony Ware is facing a possible death sentence for killing officer Craig Johnson during a June 2020 traffic stop. Rookie officer Aurash Zarkeshan also was shot and seriously injured. He is expected to testify against Zarkeshan.

Presiding District Judge William LaFortune issued an order last week allowing members of the media and parties directly involved in the case to view court proceedings via livestream. LaFortune cited social distancing limitations and restricted areas for the victims' and defendant's families as reasons for his order.

