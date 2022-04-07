© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Covid numbers creep up in Oklahoma

Published April 7, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
Covid-19 may not be done with us just yet. For the first time in months the number of Covid cases increased in Oklahoma... not by a lot... but they are still up.

Last week, we had 403 new cases reported in Oklahoma. The new cases this week stands a 452. That is an average of seven additional cases per day.

Statewide we have 876 active cases. A week ago that number was 850.

Hospitalizations in Tulsa are down however, from 40 last week to 24 currently.

