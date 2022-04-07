Fire Weather continues

Northwest winds will increase and become gusty by late morning,

with a few gusts over 40 mph likely across parts of northeast Oklahoma.

The gusty winds along with afternoon relative humidity values

between 20 and 30 percent will result in an elevated fire danger

threat for all of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. The

poorest fire weather conditions will be along and west of Highway

75.

After a cool Friday, breezy south winds and warmer weather will

return for the weekend. The airmass across the region will remain

dry, with fire weather concerns continuing.

An unsettled spring weather pattern develops for the first part

of next week. Thunderstorms chances return Monday and continue

through Wednesday. Some of these storms will likely become severe.

Details will be refined with later forecasts.

