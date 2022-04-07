State Rolling in the dollars

© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Published April 7, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT
Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel says revenue collections in March were up nearly 23% from a year earlier, pushed by an expanding economy, rising wages and inflation.

McDaniel on Wednesday said the state collected $1.38 billion, an increase of nearly 23% compared to March 2021. Inflation, meanwhile, rose four-tenths of a percentage point from February to stand at 7.9%.

McDaniel said revenue from income taxes, sales and use taxes and the tax on oil and gas production each increased over one year ago levels.

