Jay man admits to killing his mom

A Jay man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court for shooting and killing his mother and wounding a second victim, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Christopher Weeley, 42, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Countryand assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country.

Weeley admitted that on March 6, 2021, he killed his mother, Annie Marie Weeley, by shooting her in the chest. He also admitted to shooting a second family member two times during the domestic violence incident.

“Christopher Weeley’s acts of deadly violence forever changed a Delaware County family,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “My thoughts are with the surviving victim as she struggles to recover from the shooting and with the entire family as this case moves through the justice system. I encourage any family experiencing violence to seek assistance from law enforcement and victim service agencies who can help provide critical safety information and resources.”