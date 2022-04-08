© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Man admits to in-flight disturbance

Public Radio Tulsa
Published April 8, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT
1 of 1  — 90.jpg
File photo

Federal prosecutors say a Los Angeles man has pleaded guilty to interfering with a flight attendant, causing a California-based flight to be diverted to Oklahoma City.

U.S. Attorney Robert Troester says 35-year-old Ariel James Pennington pleaded guilty on Wednesday. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he's formally sentenced later this year. A message left with Pennington's attorney, Kenny Goza, wasn't immediately returned.

Pennington was arrested Dec. 9 after the Delta Airlines flight from Virginia to California was diverted to Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said at the time that Pennington was disorderly and intoxicated.

Local & Regional