© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Social programs weak in many states with tough abortion laws

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published April 8, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT
1 of 1  — Unknown-1.jpeg
File photo

States with some of the nation’s strictest abortion laws are also some of the hardest places to have and raise a healthy child, especially for the poor.

An analysis of federal data by The Associated Press raises questions about the strength of the social safety net as up to half the states are poised to ban or greatly restrict access to abortion following an expected U.S. Supreme Court decision later this year.

The burden is likely to fall heaviest on those with low incomes, who also are the least able to seek an abortion in other states where the procedure remains widely available.

Local & Regional
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press