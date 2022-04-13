Republican lawmaker condemned 'pro-birth' stance of colleagues on day of abortion ban signing

The majority leader of the state House criticized his colleagues for being pro-birth instead of pro-life. Purple Heart veteran Rep. Josh West (R-Grove) made the comments during a House Civil Judiciary Committee meeting Tuesday just after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a nearly total abortion ban.

“The term pro-life is thrown around this building hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of times a year,” said West. “After six years of watching bills like your bill die, I think there’s a lot of people here who are pro-birth. We don’t want to do anything to help people after they’re born.”

West was addressing Rep. Chris Kannady (R-Oklahoma City), author of House Bill 3899 allowing 52 weeks of workers' compensation benefits for first responders who have work-related PTSD.

News outlet NonDoc reports HB 3899 is stalled in a Senate committee chaired by Sen. Julie Daniels (R-Bartlesville). Daniels has written a number of anti-abortion measures, including legislation allowing private citizens to sue nearly anyone who helps a woman get an abortion.