Oklahoma man identified as suspect in 2003 shooting of Texas officer

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published April 14, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (AP) — Almost 20 years after a North Texas police officer was shot and injured by a man who had just robbed a bank, authorities say they used DNA to identify the suspect, who was found dead in Oklahoma as they prepared to arrest him. Authorities said Wednesday that Mark Alan Long was found dead Sunday near a cell tower in southeast Oklahoma City. Authorities say that while they believe he killed himself, a medical examiner will determine his cause of death. In March 2003, North Richland Hills police Officer Jeff Garner was shot in the ankle as he tried to pull over a man for a traffic violation.

