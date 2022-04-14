Political hopefuls kick off Oklahoma candidate filing period

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Political hopefuls from across Oklahoma descended on the state Capitol Wednesday for the start of the state’s three-day candidate filing period.

Candidates for state, federal and some local offices began lining up early to submit their paperwork. State election officials say the expect between 500 and 600 candidates to file for office during the next three days.

In addition to this year’s governor’s race, Oklahoma has two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs. Races for U.S. Senate are typically staggered, but both will be on the ballot this year because U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announced plans to resign in January, just two years into his six-year term.

Other seats that are up for election this cycle include all five U.S. House seats, lieutenant governor, auditor and inspector, attorney general, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, labor commissioner, insurance commissioner.

Also on the ballot are races for corporation commissioner, district judges, associate district judges and district attorneys.

In addition, 24 of the 48 state Senate seats are up for election, along with all 101 state House seats.

Candidates for local county races will file their declarations at their local county election board offices.

Candidate filing will continue until 5 p.m. Friday.

