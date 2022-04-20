Northeast Oklahoma officers fatally shoot man who held bow and arrow

VINITA, Okla. (AP) — A Vinita police officer and a Craig County deputy fatally shot a man who was threatening them with a bow and arrow in northeastern Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Guy Walker was fatally shot Monday outside his home on the southern edge of Vinita, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northeast of Tulsa, the OSBI said.

The officers were investigating reports of a large chunk of concrete left on railroad tracks and followed footprints to Walker’s home.

At the home, Walker was “making ruckus and ... going in and out of his house” then picked up a bow and arrow as officers approached, the statement said.

He refused to drop the bow and arrow and began waving the weapon and threatening the officers with it, then was shot, the OSBI said.

The OSBI did not immediately return a phone call for additional comment Tuesday.

The OSBI said it was asked by the Craig County Sheriff’s Office to investigate and will submit a report to the district attorney.