Tulsa police officer arrested on child abuse allegations, department says

Public Radio Tulsa | By Chris Polansky
Published April 21, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT
Tulsa Police Department
From file.

The Tulsa Police Department said Wednesday one of their officers was arrested by the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police on Tuesday on allegations of child abuse.

Officer Micheal Bell, a three-year veteran of the force, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on Tuesday, TPD Capt. Richard Meulenberg said in a news release.

"Bell is being charged with Child Abuse for an alleged incident that took place while off-duty in Jenks, Oklahoma," Meulenberg said. "Since Bell is Native American, the investigation is under the jurisdiction of the Muscogee Creek Nation."

Jenks is situated entirely within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation reservation. In accordance with the Supreme Court's 2020 decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, the state of Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction for certain crimes committed by or against Tribal citizens on reservation land.

"As with all cases that involve persons of Native American heritage, the Federal Government also has jurisdiction and may add additional charges," Meulenberg said.

TPD referred further questions about the matter to the Muscogee Nation. Jason Salsman, the Tribe's press secretary, confirmed Thursday that the Lighthorse Police had arrested Bell on suspicion of child abuse and are the investigating agency for the case. Salsman said the Nation plans to release more information when formal charges are filed.

Meulenberg said Bell had been relieved of his duties and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

This story was updated at 9:28 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, to include information provided by Muscogee Nation Press Secretary Jason Salsman after initial publication.

Chris Polansky
Chris joined Public Radio Tulsa as a news anchor and reporter in April 2020. He’s a graduate of Hunter College and the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, both at the City University of New York.
