Daytime shooting of unarmed Black man near OU campus in Norman leaves family with questions

The fatal daytime shooting of an unarmed Black man near the University of Oklahoma campus is drawing attention in Norman.

On Apr. 9, 36-year-old Shed Euwins was shot by an unidentified motorist at the intersection of Lindsey and Elm. The shooter, whose 10-year-old son was with him, told 911 that Euwins approached their car unexpectedly.

"The guy who came to my car, I don't know if he was going to punch me. I don't know what he was going to do. But I shot him," said the caller.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn told KFOR he's not legally allowed to press charges, citing Oklahoma's Stand Your Ground Law. Mashburn did agree to meet with Euwins' family, but The Norman Transcript reports when the family brought a lawyer, Mashburn declined to speak with them.

The Norman Transcript also reports eyewitnesses and law enforcement have given contradictory accounts of what happened during the shooting.

