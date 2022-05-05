© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

NTSB: Teenage driver in deadly crash had cannabis in system

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published May 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT
tishomingo students memorial.jpeg
Nathan J. Fish
/
The Oklahoman via AP
A memorial is set up after six high school students died Tuesday, March 22, when their car collided with a tractor-trailer near Tishomingo, about 130 miles south of Oklahoma City.

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP) — A preliminary report says the teenage driver of a small car that collided with a large truck in Oklahoma had cannabis in her system, according to toxicology tests conducted after her death. The driver and five passengers all died in the collision. All six teens were students at Tishomingo High School in Oklahoma. A new preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says the teen driver had been issued an intermediate driver’s license six months before the crash. Under that license, she was only legally permitted to have one passenger from outside her household unless someone who was at least 21 years old was in the car.

Local & Regional
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press