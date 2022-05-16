Police in Sallisaw fatally shoot knife-wielding man

SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding man by a police officer in Sallisaw. The OSBI said the officer was investigating a report of a man walking on U.S. 64 and jumping in front of traffic early Saturday in the eastern Oklahoma city near the Arkansas state line about 150 miles east of Oklahoma City. The OSBI says the man threatened the officer with a knife and the officer shot him when he refused to drop the weapon. The OSBI says the man was taken to a hospital where he died. No names were immediately released.