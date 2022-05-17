© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

One dead in Kendall Whittier "gun battle"

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published May 17, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT
From file.
From file.

A person was killed early Sunday morning in a parking lot near Circle Cinema during what police are calling a gun battle.

Tulsa Police told news outlet KTUL that 140 gunshots were fired from high-capacity magazines by “kids” around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Surrounding buildings saw damage, including a house struck by 10 bullets.

The victim hasn’t yet been identified by police.

Oklahoma has some of the most relaxed gun laws in the country and gun rights advocates continue to push for less oversight.

On Tuesday a bill to ban the state from doing business with banks that have policies meant to deter mass shootings was passed by the state House. It now goes to the Senate.

Local & Regional Guns and Gun Control
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
