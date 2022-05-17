One dead in Kendall Whittier "gun battle"

A person was killed early Sunday morning in a parking lot near Circle Cinema during what police are calling a gun battle.

Tulsa Police told news outlet KTUL that 140 gunshots were fired from high-capacity magazines by “kids” around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Surrounding buildings saw damage, including a house struck by 10 bullets.

The victim hasn’t yet been identified by police.

Oklahoma has some of the most relaxed gun laws in the country and gun rights advocates continue to push for less oversight.

On Tuesday a bill to ban the state from doing business with banks that have policies meant to deter mass shootings was passed by the state House. It now goes to the Senate.