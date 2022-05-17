State solicitor general stepping down

Oklahoma Solicitor General Mithun Mansinghani will resign and return to private practice at the end of May, according to a news release from the state attorney general's office.

"Oklahomans are fortunate to have benefited from Mithun’s intellect, foresight, and work ethic,” Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said in a Monday statement. “His contribution as a public servant to all Oklahomans is remarkable. He will be sorely missed."

Mansinghani has served as solicitor general since 2017, when he was promoted to the role after previously serving as deputy solicitor general. Before joining the attorney general's office, he practiced appeals and administrative law in Washington, D.C.

Mansinghani is perhaps best known for arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of the state in 2020's McGirt v. Oklahoma, a case he and the state lost.

At the time, then-Attorney General Mike Hunter said in a statement that Mansinghani had "performed brilliantly under unprecedented circumstances."

"The countless hours of research and preparation by Mithun and the team of attorneys representing Oklahoma can never be understated," Hunter said.

O'Connor's office said Monday that pending a permanent selection, Deputy Solicitor General Zach West will serve as acting solicitor general upon Mansinghani's departure.

