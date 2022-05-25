© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

TPS board member shares controversial social media post

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published May 25, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT
elena ashley.jpg
Tulsa Public Schools
/
https://www.tulsaschools.org/about/board-of-education
E'Lena Ashley.

Tulsa Public Schools board member E’Lena Ashley is drawing attention for a social media post.

The post on Ashley’s Facebook page compares education in Asia to education in the United States. Through graphics it says students in China and India are learning complex math and science, while students in the United States are learning about transgender and LGBTQ issues.

Commenters on the post say it’s insulting to teachers and students.

In a written response Ashley defended the post as a meme meant to make a point about educational excellence.

Ashley is newly elected to the board. Last month she defeated incumbent and teacher Shawna Keller.

According to Ashley’s website, she’s a veteran of the U.S. Army’s Military Intelligence Program and a former youth counselor who’s lived in Tulsa for 15 years.

She is endorsed by the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, the state’s gun rights group.

Tags

Local & Regional Tulsa Public Schools
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell