Local & Regional

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent calls for task force to research mass shootings

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published June 1, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist responds to Education Secretary Ryan Walters' calls for guns in Oklahoma classrooms
A photo of Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters and Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist provided by Walters' and Gist's official Facebook profiles on May 31, 2022.

TULSA, Okla. (KWGS) — Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist is calling for a task force to research mass shootings in the wake of the Uvalde massacre.

In a series of tweets, Gist says Governor Stitt and Secretary Walters should form a statewide task force in June to research mass shootings and to pass legislation before the start of the next school year to protect students in the classroom.

The superintendent's response comes after the State Secretary of Education posted a video on Twitter in favor of arming more Oklahoma teachers and staff members with guns.

Walters said more guns in schools could be the solution to preventing massacres like Tuesday's in Uvalde, Texas, which left at least 19 elementary school students and two teachers dead.

Local & Regional oklahoma schoolsGuns and Gun ControlTulsa Public SchoolsOklahoma Politics
Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
