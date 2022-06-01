Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent calls for task force to research mass shootings

TULSA, Okla. (KWGS) — Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist is calling for a task force to research mass shootings in the wake of the Uvalde massacre.

In a series of tweets, Gist says Governor Stitt and Secretary Walters should form a statewide task force in June to research mass shootings and to pass legislation before the start of the next school year to protect students in the classroom.

The superintendent's response comes after the State Secretary of Education posted a video on Twitter in favor of arming more Oklahoma teachers and staff members with guns.



Walters said more guns in schools could be the solution to preventing massacres like Tuesday's in Uvalde, Texas, which left at least 19 elementary school students and two teachers dead.