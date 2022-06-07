© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published June 7, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT
stitt_speaking.jpg
File Photo / Matt Trotter
/
From file
Gov. Kevin Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor says he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules.

David Prater confirmed Thursday he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the ad violates state law. The 30-second spot titled “Track Record” touts Stitt’s appointment of Attorney General John O’Connor, who is prominently featured in the second half of the ad.

State law prohibits a candidate from knowingly making or accepting a contribution of more than $2,900 to another candidate committee. Independent expenditures by a candidate committee also are prohibited.

Concerns about the ad were first reported by the nonprofit journalism organization Oklahoma Watch.

