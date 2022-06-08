One week later: Healthcare employee still rattled by Saint Francis mass shooting

© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published June 8, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT
Tulsa community mourns victims of Saint Francis mass shooting
A photo of Tulsa community members praying at a vigil honoring the victims of the mass shooting at Saint Francis. Taken by Cassidy Mudd on June 3, 2022. (KWGS)

It's been one week since a gunman took the lives of four people at the Natalie Building on the campus of Saint Francis Hospital.

Brianna Terry, a healthcare employee, said she's still in shock.

"I can't believe, I mean it was Wednesday and I still have waken up, you know, every morning and been like 'Did that really happen?'" Terry explained.

Terry said she was still recovering from the Uvalde shooting, which was already too close to home.

"To be in Tulsa, it's close enough. But to have it literally where you work," Terry began. "So, when I talk about it, I get upset. But it's - I still can't believe it."

When Terry's building was suddenly put on lock down, she said she initially thought it was a joke.

"Because when you hear something like that you don't think that's what's really happening because nothing like that's ever happened here," Terry said.

While hospital employees go through all kinds of drills, Terry said she feels there's no way to prepare for a situation like this.

Terry is still rattled but continues to return to work. She said she knows she has to because her team needs her.

Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
