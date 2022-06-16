Lt. Brandon Watkins shares success behind 2021 homicide solve rate

The Tulsa Police Department's annual report says nearly 92% of 2021's homicides have already been solved.

Lieutenant Brandon Watkins is sharing how his unit has managed to solve those cases so efficiently.

Watkins said the police department's homicide unit has served as the gold standard for the last 25 years.

"One of the joys of this position is that I can go out and find detectives who want to work the long hours, they want to work the high-stress situations," Watkins said.

It's not just a job that anyone can do. Homicide detectives are "on" 24/7, 365 days a year.

"You have to give up a lot when you come in here," Watkins explained. "We miss family functions, you're called out on Christmas Day... You're constantly in a state of almost sleep deprivation because you're waiting on that phone call."

Watkins said he feels shows like the "First 48" helps people to see how truly invested detectives are in the community.

"We try to solve these crimes and they know how deeply we care about reaching a successful conclusion on these investigations," Watkins said. "And, we treat people with respect and that's another thing that comes across in the show."

The homicide lieutenant said it's a life-changing job that is incredibly rewarding at the end of the day.