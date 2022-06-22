Tulsa Pride marshals take active shooter training ahead of weekend festivities

Those in charge of the Tulsa Pride parade are preparing for what's expected to be the largest celebration in Oklahoma history.

Event organizers said they've been working with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of those attending this weekend's festivities, following the mass shooting at Saint Francis and after a Pride event in Idaho was threatened by a white nationalist group.



Toby Jenkins, CEO and executive director of Oklahomans for Equality, said this is the first year parade marshals have gone through active shooter training.

"We've always had a training for them, but we've never had the active shooter thing, so this will be the first time we've ever done that," said Jenkins.

Jenkins said while the state legislature continues to pass bills targeting the LGBTQ community, the city of Tulsa is turning out like he's never seen before.

"The city of Tulsa is saying, we're gonna show up, show out and really support this community," Jenkins said. "And it is quite evident this year. So because of that, because it's bigger and larger, and so affirming — we made sure that we put the hard work in to make sure we had additional security."

Officials will be using metal detector wands and checking bags at every entrance.