Oklahoma officials react to the fall of Roe v. Wade

GOV. KEVIN STITT (R):

"I am very excited that the Supreme Court made this courageous decision. Abortion is a state’s rights issue and it belongs to the people. I promised Oklahomans I would sign every pro-life bill that came across my desk and I am proud to have kept that promise, especially today as Oklahoma now has trigger laws to ban abortion in our state. I am proud to be called America’s most pro-life governor and I’m looking forward to the rest of the country following Oklahoma’s lead to protect life."

SEN. JIM INHOFE (R-Okla.):

"I am overjoyed to hear that the Supreme Court has announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today. For almost 50 years, our nation has wrongly operated under the tragic belief that there is a constitutional “right” to end the lives of those who cannot speak for themselves. The Court has now rightfully declared that Roe was wrong from the start, and we can begin to chart a new course on the journey to protect life. During my time in Congress, I have gladly fought to give a voice to the voiceless and I will continue the fight during the remainder of my tenure in the Senate."

SEN. JAMES LANKFORD (R-Okla.):

"Today is a historic day for our nation and for life. After praying, speaking and challenging our nation for years to see the value of every child, I am overwhelmed with joy for our nation and for the lives of unborn children who will have a chance to grow up because of the Supreme Court’s action and the stand of millions of Americans for life. Oklahoma is leading the way to immediately protect each child. We will continue to help support and protect mothers and children while encouraging fatherhood and family involvement for all children."

REP. KEVIN HERN (R-Okla.):

"Every child deserves the right to life. It’s our sacred responsibility not only to defend this right but ensure that mothers and children are provided with the resources they need. It’s been 50 years since Roe v. Wade legalized abortion, resulting in the murders of millions of children. Today, the Supreme Court correctly reversed this unconstitutional decision and returned the question to the states. I am proud to support life at every stage and applaud the Supreme Court for their thoughtful and attentive consideration of this important case in the face of unprecedented threats of violence and intimidation against the Court."

REP. MARKWAYNE MULLIN (R-Okla.):

"The Scales of Justice have weighed in favor of life. This is a historic day in our country. The sanctity of every life has prevailed and the unalienable rights prescribed by our forefathers have been restored. I am grateful for the system of checks and balances that allows for judicial review of prior decisions. And I am grateful as well for the affirmation of States' rights allowing states live Oklahoma to elevate life."

REP. FRANK LUCAS (R-Okla.):

"Oklahoma- along with a number of other states- has made it abundantly clear that life is a miracle and above all else should be protected at its earliest stages. Throughout my time in Congress, the safeguarding of the fundamental right to life has been one of my highest priorities- and I will continue to support pro-life legislation and efforts in the years to come.

"Today’s ruling rightfully affirms the right to legislate abortion belongs to individual states. As our Founding Fathers advocated through the ideals of federalism, and as is ensured by the 10th Amendment, powers not delegated to the Federal government by the U.S. Constitution shall be reserved to the States or the People. While states like New York and California enact irreprehensible (sic) abortion policies, the Supreme Court’s opinion confirms that the power to protecting life is in the hands of elected individuals."

REP. STEPHANIE BICE (R-Okla.):

"My constituents in Oklahoma overwhelmingly support pro-life protections. I am pleased that the Supreme Court has reversed the Roe v. Wade opinion, putting the power back into the hands of state legislatures and the electorate rather than non-elected Justices. This decision reverses the radical abortion policies of our country, which mirror countries like North Korea and China. In Congress, I will continue to fight for unborn babies and advocate for policies that support moms who wish to give their child the gift of life through adoption."

REP. TOM COLE (R-Okla.):

"The Supreme Court’s highly anticipated opinion gives America’s 50 separate and unique states and their voters the authority to determine their own policies concerning abortion, rather than unelected judges and bureaucrats. Indeed, since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, it was immediately controversial and quickly became an outdated decision due to rapid advancements in medicine and science. As a proud defender of unborn life throughout my entire career, both in Congress and in the Oklahoma State Legislature, I am pleased that voters will now have a voice on this important issue."

OKLAHOMA SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE GREG TREAT (R-Oklahoma City):

"Today is a solemn day and today is an overwhelming joyous day – solemn as we remember the 63 million lives terminated and joyous because of answered prayers. Those of us in the pro-life movement have long dreamt of this day, and we have been ridiculed for believing the day would ever come. The work, the prayers, the advocacy that countless dedicated men and women have done since the egregious decision was handed down on January 22, 1973, has come to fruition. Praise God!

“Oklahomans overwhelmingly value life. As a state we are extremely well positioned to be able to protect life from its beginning to its natural end. We have enacted laws that anticipated this day and now Oklahoma can fully protect life.”

OKLAHOMA HOUSE SPEAKER CHARLES McCALL (R-Atoka):

"Decades of steadfast prayer and unwavering legislative efforts to protect the lives of the unborn have finally prevailed. Overturning Roe v. Wade justifies the long battle by Oklahoma House Republicans and pro-life allies nationwide to return this matter to the duly elected representatives of state legislatures to decide.

"With Roe overturned and Oklahoma’s several proactive, pro-life policies already in immediate effect, the stage is set for Oklahoma to be America’s most pro-life state.

"For close to 50 years, the silent cries of the millions who lost their lives before even having a chance to live have been heard through the voices of those of us fighting for their rights. The pro-life movement won, securing those yet unborn the future and promise that comes with being born in the United States of America."

OKLAHOMA ATTORNEY GENERAL JOHN O'CONNOR (R):

"After almost 50 years, the U.S. Supreme Court has wiped one of the most horrifying opinions in American history from the books. It has courageously done so in the face of intimidation, leaks, violence, and even an assassination attempt. Roe not only took away over 60 million lives, it also barred Oklahomans and all other Americans from protecting our unborn children. We should help every woman facing a crisis pregnancy, but not at the cost of the innocent child’s life. This is truly a day for celebration and thanksgiving."

STATE SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION JOY HOFMEISTER (D):

"The court’s decision today means millions of Oklahoma women have lost agency over their own lives and health care. We will fight to get it back. And we will ensure Oklahoma has a governor who will protect women and doctors. Today is a day to be strong. I will not be deterred."

TULSA MAYOR G.T. BYNUM (R):

Did not immediately return a request for comment.

