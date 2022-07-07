© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister campaigns in Tulsa

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published July 7, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT
Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister delivers a report on Epic Charter Schools during a news conference June 21, 2022, in Oklahoma City.
Sue Ogrocki
/
AP
Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister delivers a report on Epic Charter Schools during a news conference June 21, 2022, in Oklahoma City.

Democratic candidate for governor Joy Hofmeister visited Tulsa on Thursday.

At Roosevelt’s on Cherry Street, Hofmeister held a public meet and greet. Tulsan Ashley Tucker said she appreciated Hofmeister as state superintendent but has questions about how the recent former Republican will differ from Governor Kevin Stitt.

“Her platform is that Stitt has taken over the Republican Party. Does she feel the same way as he does about most things or is she really differentiating herself and is going to run on platforms that might be a little traditionally more Democrat?” said Tucker.

One issue Stitt and Hofmeister are divided on is school vouchers. A voucher system backed by Stitt allowing private schools to get public dollars was narrowly defeated this year in Oklahoma’s legislature.

Hofmeister said those lawmakers who voted the measure down are welcome in her camp.

“We know that there are a lot of legislators who listened to their constituents, and they would not vote for the vouchers, and we are grateful for them. I’m willing to work with anybody to help support public schools,” said Hofmeister.

In response to Arizona’s legislature last week passing the nation’s only approved voucher scheme against the will of Arizona voters, Hofmeister said she wouldn't sign such a law.

“This is a real threat to the quality education we can give our children. I take it seriously and it is an absolute no.”

The deadline to register for November’s general election is October 14.

Local & Regional
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell