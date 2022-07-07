Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister campaigns in Tulsa

Democratic candidate for governor Joy Hofmeister visited Tulsa on Thursday.

At Roosevelt’s on Cherry Street, Hofmeister held a public meet and greet. Tulsan Ashley Tucker said she appreciated Hofmeister as state superintendent but has questions about how the recent former Republican will differ from Governor Kevin Stitt.

“Her platform is that Stitt has taken over the Republican Party. Does she feel the same way as he does about most things or is she really differentiating herself and is going to run on platforms that might be a little traditionally more Democrat?” said Tucker.

One issue Stitt and Hofmeister are divided on is school vouchers. A voucher system backed by Stitt allowing private schools to get public dollars was narrowly defeated this year in Oklahoma’s legislature.

Hofmeister said those lawmakers who voted the measure down are welcome in her camp.

“We know that there are a lot of legislators who listened to their constituents, and they would not vote for the vouchers, and we are grateful for them. I’m willing to work with anybody to help support public schools,” said Hofmeister.

In response to Arizona’s legislature last week passing the nation’s only approved voucher scheme against the will of Arizona voters, Hofmeister said she wouldn't sign such a law.

“This is a real threat to the quality education we can give our children. I take it seriously and it is an absolute no.”

The deadline to register for November’s general election is October 14.