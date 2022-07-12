© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Police investigating double-murder suicide after finding 3 dead in Sapulpa home

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published July 12, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT
A photo of the street signs near the home where Sapulpa police are investigating a double-murder suicide after finding three people dead on Monday. Taken by Cassidy Mudd on July 12, 2022. (KWGS)

Police said they're investigating a double-murder suicide after officials found a man and two women dead in a Sapulpa home Monday evening.

Investigators said a Sapulpa man shot and killed his wife and daughter before taking his own life.

Karen Dagg said she moved to the neighborhood 26 years ago.

While she never met the husband or the daughter, Dagg said she knew the wife through Tulsa County OHCE groups.

Dagg said she seldom saw members of the family outside of the home, so she felt there was no way for anyone to know what was really going on.

"Yeah, it's the first time we've had anything like this, so," Dagg explained. "It's just a real sad situation."

Bridgette has lived in the area for over 20 years. She had heard her neighbor was sick but said she couldn't imagine how things ended up this way.

"He was in really bad health but I don't understand why you would take out your family with you," Bridgette questioned.

Officials have yet to release the names and ages of those involved.

Local & Regional Gun violence
Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
