Police investigating double-murder suicide after finding 3 dead in Sapulpa home

Police said they're investigating a double-murder suicide after officials found a man and two women dead in a Sapulpa home Monday evening.

Investigators said a Sapulpa man shot and killed his wife and daughter before taking his own life.

Karen Dagg said she moved to the neighborhood 26 years ago.

While she never met the husband or the daughter, Dagg said she knew the wife through Tulsa County OHCE groups.

Dagg said she seldom saw members of the family outside of the home, so she felt there was no way for anyone to know what was really going on.

"Yeah, it's the first time we've had anything like this, so," Dagg explained. "It's just a real sad situation."

Bridgette has lived in the area for over 20 years. She had heard her neighbor was sick but said she couldn't imagine how things ended up this way.

"He was in really bad health but I don't understand why you would take out your family with you," Bridgette questioned.

Officials have yet to release the names and ages of those involved.