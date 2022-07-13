© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Former TPS board members calling for refocus on students

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published July 13, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT
tps_sign.jpg
Matt Trotter
/
KWGS

Seventeen former members of the Tulsa Board of Education are calling on current board members to return to civility and to refocus its attention on students.

A letter was released to the public Wednesday afternoon commenting on the events that unfolded during Monday night's board meeting.

The former board members said in over their 135 years of collective service, none of them have ever seen anything like what happened.

The letter goes on to say that shouting at one another and voting down items whose sole purpose is to serve students is a disservice to public education.

The seventeen former board members signed the letter saying that any and all of them are there to provide support to current members.

Tags

Local & Regional Tulsa Public Schools
Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
See stories by Cassidy Mudd