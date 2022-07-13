Former TPS board members calling for refocus on students

Seventeen former members of the Tulsa Board of Education are calling on current board members to return to civility and to refocus its attention on students.

A letter was released to the public Wednesday afternoon commenting on the events that unfolded during Monday night's board meeting.



The former board members said in over their 135 years of collective service, none of them have ever seen anything like what happened.

The letter goes on to say that shouting at one another and voting down items whose sole purpose is to serve students is a disservice to public education.

The seventeen former board members signed the letter saying that any and all of them are there to provide support to current members.