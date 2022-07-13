© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers receive active shooter response training

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published July 13, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT
OHP troopers receive active shooter training complying with the Executive Order from Governor Kevin Stitt, Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools. Provided by the Facebook Page of the Oklahoma Highway on July 13, 2022.

Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have taken their first steps toward complying with Governor Stitt's Executive Order, Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools.

Troopers have started taking active shooter emergency response training which has to be completed by the first of January.

According to OHP, all troopers have already received some form of this training, but that this latest effort will enhance training and equip dozens of troopers as designated trainers.

State troopers continue their training as a part of Governor Kevin Stitt’s Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools. Officials can be seen working on “improvised” breaching of doors using tools like sledgehammers and bolt cutters. Video provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Facebook Page on July 13, 2022.

Those "trooper trainers" will then take what they learned back to their respective parts of the state and train other troopers and law enforcement agencies.

Local & Regional Oklahoma Highway Patrol Public Safety
Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
