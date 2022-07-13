Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers receive active shooter response training

Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have taken their first steps toward complying with Governor Stitt's Executive Order, Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools.

Troopers have started taking active shooter emergency response training which has to be completed by the first of January.

According to OHP, all troopers have already received some form of this training, but that this latest effort will enhance training and equip dozens of troopers as designated trainers.

State troopers continue their training as a part of Governor Kevin Stitt’s Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools. Officials can be seen working on “improvised” breaching of doors using tools like sledgehammers and bolt cutters. Video provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Facebook Page on July 13, 2022.

Those "trooper trainers" will then take what they learned back to their respective parts of the state and train other troopers and law enforcement agencies.