Tulsa police investigating after exchanging gunfire with suspect on highway

Tulsa police are actively investigating after exchanging fire with a man on the highway Thursday morning.

Detectives said just before 9:00 this morning, an officer was driving down U.S. Highway 11 near the Tulsa International Airport when they noticed a man waving a gun on the side of the road.

According to police, officers engaged with the man and gunshots were exchanged. The suspect, who was shot in the leg, has been taken into custody and to the hospital.

No police officers were injured during the altercation.

Officials said they recovered a gun from the scene with the help of a K9 Officer.

Investigators said they're still working to determine a motive.