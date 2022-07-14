© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Tulsa police investigating after exchanging gunfire with suspect on highway

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published July 14, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT
tpd_respond_ois_on_highway
A photo of Tulsa police officers investigating after exchanging gunfire with a suspect on U.S. Highway 11 near the Tulsa International Airport Thursday morning. Photo provided by the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook on July 14, 2022.

Tulsa police are actively investigating after exchanging fire with a man on the highway Thursday morning.

Detectives said just before 9:00 this morning, an officer was driving down U.S. Highway 11 near the Tulsa International Airport when they noticed a man waving a gun on the side of the road.

According to police, officers engaged with the man and gunshots were exchanged. The suspect, who was shot in the leg, has been taken into custody and to the hospital.

No police officers were injured during the altercation.

Officials said they recovered a gun from the scene with the help of a K9 Officer.

Investigators said they're still working to determine a motive.

