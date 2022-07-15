Hundreds gather to honor the life and legacy of Sherry Gamble Smith

Hundreds of people gathered last night to honor the life and legacy of Sherry Gamble Smith.



The Gamble family and the Crutcher's go as far back as their connections to Tulsa.

Tiffany Crutcher, a close friend of Sherry's, said members of the Black Wall Street community, in their moment of grief, are doing all they can to display the love and the unity that Sherry fought for.

"All we know to do is to honor her life through this beautiful display of community. I mean, she always just jumped in to help," Crutcher said. "Her main goal was like 'let's come together, let's do this. This is about unity, unity, unity. We have the power to do it.'"

Representative Regina Goodwin joined two Tulsa city councilors in attending Thursday night's vigil.

"There's something beautiful in knowing that because Sherry knew God, and God knew Sherry — it's already alright," Goodwin said.

"And is it going to be difficult?" Goodwin asked. "Yes. Is it going to be hard? Yes. But, we also know that we have that grace, that breath that Sherry had."

While there's a time for mourning, those who loved and cherished Sherry said, now is the time to finish what she started.