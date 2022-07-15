© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Hundreds gather to honor the life and legacy of Sherry Gamble Smith

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published July 15, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT
IMG_5952.jpg
1 of 10  — IMG_5952.jpg
A photo of two people comforting one another at the vigil for Sherry Gamble Smith. Taken by Cassidy Mudd on July 14, 2022. (KWGS)
IMG_5949.jpg
2 of 10  — IMG_5949.jpg
A photo Tulsa City Councilor Lori-Dector Wright performing at the vigil for Sherry Gamble Smith. Taken by Cassidy Mudd on July 14, 2022. (KWGS)
IMG_5944.jpg
3 of 10  — IMG_5944.jpg
A photo of two people watching Tulsa City Councilor Lori-Dector Wright perform at the vigil for Sherry Gamble Smith. Taken by Cassidy Mudd on July 14, 2022. (KWGS)
IMG_5956.jpg
4 of 10  — IMG_5956.jpg
A photo of two people in an embrace at the vigil for Sherry Gamble Smith. Taken by Cassidy Mudd on July 14, 2022. (KWGS)
IMG_5962.jpg
5 of 10  — IMG_5962.jpg
A photo of mourners raising their hands to the sky in honor of Sherry Gamble Smith. Taken by Cassidy Mudd on July 14, 2022. (KWGS)
IMG_5969.jpg
6 of 10  — IMG_5969.jpg
A photo of people comforting each other during the vigil for Sherry Gamble Smith. Taken by Cassidy Mudd on July 14, 2022. (KWGS)
IMG_5963.jpg
7 of 10  — IMG_5963.jpg
A photo of people lifting their hands in prayer in honor of Sherry Gamble Smith. Taken by Cassidy Mudd on July 14, 2022. (KWGS)
IMG_5970.jpg
8 of 10  — IMG_5970.jpg
A photo of mourners raising their hands to praise God in honor Sherry Gamble Smith. Taken by Cassidy Mudd on July 14, 2022. (KWGS)
IMG_5975.jpg
9 of 10  — IMG_5975.jpg
A photo of the heart shaped lanterns nested between Sherry's family members. Taken by Cassidy Mudd on July 14, 2022. (KWGS)
IMG_5974.jpg
10 of 10  — IMG_5974.jpg
A photo of people praying for the family and friends Sherry Gamble Smith. Taken by Cassidy Mudd on July 14, 2022. (KWGS)

Hundreds of people gathered last night to honor the life and legacy of Sherry Gamble Smith.

The Gamble family and the Crutcher's go as far back as their connections to Tulsa.

Tiffany Crutcher, a close friend of Sherry's, said members of the Black Wall Street community, in their moment of grief, are doing all they can to display the love and the unity that Sherry fought for.

"All we know to do is to honor her life through this beautiful display of community. I mean, she always just jumped in to help," Crutcher said. "Her main goal was like 'let's come together, let's do this. This is about unity, unity, unity. We have the power to do it.'"

Representative Regina Goodwin joined two Tulsa city councilors in attending Thursday night's vigil.

"There's something beautiful in knowing that because Sherry knew God, and God knew Sherry — it's already alright," Goodwin said.

"And is it going to be difficult?" Goodwin asked. "Yes. Is it going to be hard? Yes. But, we also know that we have that grace, that breath that Sherry had."

While there's a time for mourning, those who loved and cherished Sherry said, now is the time to finish what she started.

Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
