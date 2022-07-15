Tulsa abortion clinic to close, relocate

After the fall of Roe v. Wade, one of Oklahoma’s few remaining abortion clinics is closing.

Executive Administrator of Tulsa Women’s Clinic Andrea Gallegos says though the building has changed hands, she believes it has been an abortion clinic since Roe became law in the 1970’s. Now services are moving to Carbondale, Illinois.

“Our goal is to get out there and open sometime in September. I don’t have an official date yet.”

For now a nurse is still on staff in Tulsa to help former patients.

Gallegos said she hopes in the future the Carbondale location will be convenient enough.

“While we still find it ridiculous and sad to ask residents of Oklahoma to flee the state to access healthcare, this is where we are at right now. So we hope the location in southern Illinois will be accessible. It’s a seven-and-a-half-hour drive from Tulsa,” said Gallegos.

Tulsa Women’s Clinic has a sister facility in San Antonio. That clinic will be relocating to Albuquerque.

A fundraiser is ongoing to help with moving expenses.

