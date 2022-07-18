© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

1 dead in gunfire near Tulsa spot known for acoustic anomaly

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published July 18, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT
294048645_406900858139545_8596848902466670765_n.jpg
A photo of police investigations underway at Tulsa's Center of the Universe after an 18-year-old was shot and killed. Provided by the Tulsa Police Department on July 17, 2022.

An 18-year-old woman was killed after gunfire broke out as several young adults hung out a landmark in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, where there’s an acoustic anomaly, police said.

Tulsa police said officers responded to the area where the concrete circle known as the Center of the Universe is located just before 3 a.m. on Sunday after getting a call that shots had been heard and people were “running everywhere.”

Police said they believe that an altercation took place between two groups and as one of those groups took off in a vehicle, the other group fired several rounds at them, hitting the 18-year-old woman, who was a passenger.

The 18-year-old was rushed in that vehicle to the hospital, where she died later in the morning, police said.

Several rounds also struck a nearby building, police said.

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department’s website said that what is known as the Center of the Universe consists of a concrete circle where noise is echoed loudly, but only close by.

Tags

Local & Regional Gun ControlGun violenceGuns and Gun ControlTulsa Police
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press