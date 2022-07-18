© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Clemency hearing postponed for death row inmate almost executed three times

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published July 18, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board meets July 18, 2022. Left to right: Edward Konieczny, Cathy Stocker, Larry Morris, Richard Smothermon

A death row inmate who has more than once been within hours of receiving a lethal injection sees another change of schedule.

Richard Glossip was set to appear before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board for a clemency hearing Aug. 10. The board voted Monday during its regular meeting to change the clemency hearing to Aug. 23.

Board Director Tom Bates said Glossip’s attorneys requested the change.

“The reason that they gave was to allow the post-conviction application that they have submitted to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to be heard,” said Bates.

Board member Richard Smothermon, who has voted to deny clemency to every death row inmate seeking it, recused himself from decisions around the Glossip case.

“I would announce that because of some connection I have to the Richard Glossip case, as my wife was a prosecutor involved in that, I am going to recuse from any decisions in that matter, including the schedule,” said Smothermon.

Glossip has a number of high-profile supporters. Recently state Rep. Kevin McDugle said he would fight to end the death penalty if Glossip dies.

Glossip’s attorneys filed the OCCA petition on Jul. 1. In response, Attorney General John O’Connor waived procedural defenses against Glossip’s claim of innocence.

Rachel Roberts, a spokeswoman for O'Connor, wrote to Public Radio Tulsa on Monday that the reason for the waiver is that the OCCA usually won't consider more than one request for post-conviction relief.

"The Court, however, makes an exception to that rule when a post-conviction petitioner argues he or she is factually innocent of the crime," wrote Roberts.

A hearing date has not yet been announced.

Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell