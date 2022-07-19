Hern joins Lankford in opposing bill meant to help military veterans exposed to burn pits

Republican Rep. Kevin Hern was the only member of Oklahoma's U.S. House delegation to vote last week against a bill meant to help expand health care access and benefits to military veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxins during their service.

The "Honoring Our PACT Act," according to Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.), who authored the bill language, "addresses the full scope of issues affecting toxic-exposed veterans’ access to [Veterans Administration] care and benefits, while reforming VA’s presumptive decision-making process. It will expand VA healthcare eligibility for over 3.5 million veterans exposed to burn pits and establish a presumption of service connection for over 23 respiratory illnesses and cancers. It would eliminate the requirement that veterans prove exposure to toxic substances – a requirement that has often prevented many from accessing the care and benefits they have earned and deserve."

Hern provided no reasoning for bucking the delegation and his party on the bipartisan bill, which passed the House 342-88 Wednesday with the support of majorities in both parties. His office did not return Public Radio Tulsa's request for comment on why he voted against the bill.

Several of Hern's Republican House colleagues in the Oklahoma delegation celebrated the bill's passage.

"I was proud to support it," said Rep. Tom Cole in a video message to constituents posted to social media on Friday.

"When men and women put their lives on the line for the country and suffer harm as a result, they deserve the support of the American taxpayer," Cole said. "That's what Americans have always wanted us to do. I was proud to work with my friends across the aisle on a bipartisan basis to make sure that that was passed."

"In the more than 20 years since September 11th, more than 3.5 million veterans were potentially exposed to burn pits, but approximately 70% of burn pit claims were denied by the VA," Rep. Frank Lucas said in a statement. "Congress has deliberated this issue thoroughly and with the assistance of veteran service organizations who represent the countless veterans who have served our nation with dignity, Congress is one step closer to passing legislation that seeks to provide adequate care for veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits."

"I look forward to President Biden signing this important piece of legislation into law and continuing to honor the promises our nation made to the men and women of our Armed Forces," Lucas said.

President Biden has previously indicated he would sign the bill as soon as it reached his desk.

Hern joined Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) in the minority of Republicans from both chambers who opposed the bill. After voting against it in June, Lankford said he thought the bill would lead to worse health care at VA facilities.

Oklahoma's senior Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe, a longtime standard-bearer for military and veterans' legislation in Washington, voted in favor of the bill last month and celebrated its passage through the Senate, saying in a statement the act would allow for "those who have sacrificed for this country to receive the care they deserve."