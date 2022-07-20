Dangerous heat continues; TAEMA opens new cooling center at Expo Square

With temperatures expected to remain dangerously high in the coming days, emergency management officials are opening Tulsa's fourth cooling station Wednesday.

The Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency announced the Expo Square center will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily in the Fair Meadows Simulcast building, just north of the Expo Inn Hotel and Safari Joe's.

"With long term heat setting in over the area we are expecting temperatures over 100 degrees for the next 10 days," TAEMA said, adding the determination was made "in response to this extended forecast and after consulting with community partners."

The Expo Square site will supplement three existing cooling stations in the city located at the Tulsa County Emergency Shelter, the Salvation Army Center of Hope, and John 3:16 Mission.

Tulsa reached 108 degrees Tuesday according to the National Weather Service, the highest temperature recorded in the city since 2012. Wednesday's forecast calls for a high of 107 degrees with a heat index of 111.

