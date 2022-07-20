'Take this heat seriously': Tulsa officials give briefing on extreme temperatures

Stressing the danger posed by the current heat wave, Tulsa officials on Wednesday advised residents to take caution and heed warnings as daily high temperatures were expected to remain above 100 degrees Fahrenheit for at least another week.

"Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the United States each year, so we're here as a community to urge the residents of the Tulsa area to take this heat seriously," said Joe Kralicek, executive director of the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, at a press conference inside Tulsa Police Department headquarters Wednesday morning.

Kralicek said residents should stay hydrated, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, and remain in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible.

Kralicek said increased demand at Tulsa's three cooling stations had necessitated the opening of a fourth location Wednesday. Those in need of air conditioning can now visit the Tulsa County Emergency Shelter, John 3:16 Mission or the Salvation Army Center of Hope at any time until further notice, or daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Expo Square's Fair Meadows Simulcast building.

"In some cases, we've seen about a 15 to 20 percent spike in their daily usage, so there's not a lot of give remaining in that system, and based off of that we did go ahead and open an additional cooling station," Kralicek said.

Kralicek said residents who do own air conditioning units should not fear running them even if they owe a balance to utility companies, because those companies had suspended the disconnection of services due to the heat.

Adam Paluka, chief public affairs officer at EMSA, said heat-related ambulance responses are at a troublingly high level in the Tulsa metro.

"Year-to-date in 2022 we have responded to 246 heat-related emergency calls and transported 140 patients to the hospital," Paluka said. "These numbers are what we would expect to see in mid- to late August, so we're four to six weeks ahead of where we would normally see those mid-200 heat call numbers."

"That's very concerning, especially because the amount of patients that are being transported indicates that some of those calls are heat stroke, which can be deadly," Paluka said.

Paluka said residents should know the telltale signs of heat stroke, which include not sweating in extreme heat and a sustained fever of 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. Such symptoms make calling 911 "imperative," he said, to get proper emergency treatment.

Contrary to popular belief, Paluka said, those needing emergency care due to heat-related illness are not typically elderly or frail.

"Probably 80% of the patients that we're transporting are between their 20s and 40s," Paluka said. "It's people who are doing everything from working on their roof to watching their child's baseball game, people who are physically working themselves out [and] people who are just sitting on a chair.

"Really, that's the key point: Don't think you're invincible because of your age. Don't think you're invincible because of your fitness level. Everybody could succumb to the heat — there is nobody who is immune."

Steve Piltz, meteorologist-in-charge for the National Weather Service Tulsa field office, said in terms of heat, things could get worse before they get better.

"Basically, the pattern doesn't change for the next seven days or so," Piltz said. "So as we go through the next week, it's going to continue about as we've seen the last several days."

According to NWS data, Tulsa has not registered a high temperature below 100 degrees since July 12.

In addition to the severe heat, Piltz also highlighted the danger posed by the current lack of moisture locally.

"I think drought conditions have a chance to worsen as we go forward into August," Piltz said. "One thing that's really important about that is the fire danger."

"We've seen less than 10% of our normal rainfall since early June," Piltz said.

Kralicek said that while area fire chiefs are in support of a burn ban due to current conditions, TAEMA is not legally allowed to institute one without a federal designation of severe drought or worse.

"What we are doing at this time is we are recommending and asking the residents of the area to hold off on burning until conditions improve," Kralicek said. "While there is not a legal requirement or mandate of 'no burn,' it's probably not a smart idea to burn at this time."

Kralicek said fire officials had raised concerns regarding firefighters' safety wearing full gear to fight blazes, whether structural or wildland in nature.

"As hot as everything is, as dry as everything is, those fires can get away from you very quickly," Kralicek said.

The Oklahoma Mesonet reported on Tuesday that, for the first time in the network's 25 year existence, all 120 weather stations across the state recorded temperatures of 103 degrees or higher on the same day. The network also recorded a 115 degree reading in Mangum, Okla., tying the highest ever temperature recorded by the Mesonet.

Scientific consensus holds that human-caused climate change is helping to drive "more common, more severe and longer lasting" extreme heat events.