Local & Regional

Oklahoma woman arrested for attacking U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection

Public Radio Tulsa | By Chris Polansky
Published July 22, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT
Dova Winegeart of Fairview, Okla., right, was arrested Tuesday on charges that she participated in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, using a pole to break windows.

The following story contains profanity.

An Oklahoma woman was arrested Tuesday for her alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Court records indicate Dova Winegeart, of Fairview, was charged with six federal offenses after several friends tipped off the FBI that Winegeart had been involved in the attack.

Investigators said Winegeart's husband, Terry Winegeart, confirmed that his wife was the person who appeared in videos using a "long wooden pole with what appears to be pointed metal attachments" to break Capitol windows that day.

Winegeart confessed to being part of the attack in text messages to friends, according to the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force agent who investigated the matter and established probable cause for Winegeart's arrest.

"Had to stay in hotel after storm of capital. It got crazy. I did shit," Winegeart said in one text message, according to court documents.

"Moved onto balcony with cops after. Pieces of shit," she said in another.

Winegeart is the eighth Oklahoman to be arrested so far for their role in the siege of the Capitol, carried out after then-President Donald Trump incited a mob of supporters to attempt to prevent the Electoral College from certifying his election loss to President Joe Biden.

