Authorities say man killed while trying to rob dispensary

(AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man was fatally shot while trying to rob a marijuana dispensary at gunpoint.

The OSBI says two men entered Border Buds in Thackerville near the Oklahoma-Texas state line and demanded money and marijuana. The OSBI says when one of the men showed the clerk a gun, the clerk said he was also armed.

The OSBI says the robber then shot at the clerk, who returned fire and killed the man. The second man fled and has not been found.

The OSBI says the clerk was not injured and the dead man's body was sent to the state medical examiner's office to determine his identity.