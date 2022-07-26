© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Extreme heat challenges crews battling fires in Pawnee County

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published July 26, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT
294562269_371841745069136_3375049068818465942_n.jpg
1 of 4  — 294562269_371841745069136_3375049068818465942_n.jpg
A photo of smoke coming from a grass fire near Hallet, Oklahoma. Provided by the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office on July 25, 2022.
294868780_371841775069133_5533709359337130356_n (1).jpg
2 of 4  — 294868780_371841775069133_5533709359337130356_n (1).jpg
A photo of flames from a blaze burning near Hallet, Oklahoma. Provided by the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office on July 25, 2022.
294352562_371841798402464_8161356191884250588_n.jpg
3 of 4  — 294352562_371841798402464_8161356191884250588_n.jpg
A photo of the Oklahoma Department of Forestry and the Beggs Fire Department bulldozers on scene being used to help build fire breaks. Provided the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office on July 25, 2022.
295778451_371841781735799_4730089243407595911_n.jpg
4 of 4  — 295778451_371841781735799_4730089243407595911_n.jpg
A photo of emergency crews using bulldozers on scene of a fire near Hallet, Oklahoma. Provided by the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office on July 25, 2022.

Emergency responders from over 25 fire departments across the state are working with the Oklahoma Department of Forestry to put out a large grass fire burning near Hallet. 

As firefighters work to battle the blaze, they're also fighting against the extreme heat.

Pawnee County Undersheriff Nicholas Mahoney said crews have been working in shifts to help stave off the brutal temperatures.

While responding agencies have been doing their best to keep people cool, officials said it's been difficult. 

"But it's a challenge, to say the least," Mahoney began. "There's really just not much you can do when you're fighting these flames and it's super hot right next to them. Then you walk away and it's not a whole lot cooler with temperatures at 103 to 108 degrees."

Along with leaving the A.C. in area vehicles running, officials have set up places where people can get out of the sun and get hydrated.

As for the cause of the blaze, Mahoney said there hasn't been much time to investigate as crews are responding from one fire to another.

Officials said donations like water, Gatorade, or any other supplies, can be dropped off at your local fire or police department. That help will be given directly to those fighting fires on the frontlines.

Fire Departments Emergency Management Pawnee County Heat wave
Cassidy Mudd
Cassidy Mudd
