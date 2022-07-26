© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Record rainfall causes widespread flooding in St. Louis area

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published July 26, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT
A photo of emergency crews from Central County Fire & Rescue on scene in Old Town St. Peters working to evacuate dozens of residents trapped in their homes by floodwaters. Officials said they've rescued several people and approximately 18 dogs. Photo taken from the Central County Fire & Rescue's Facebook Page on July 26, 2022.
A photo of emergency crews from Central County Fire & Rescue on scene in Old Town St. Peters working to evacuate dozens of residents trapped in their homes by floodwaters. Officials said they've rescued several people and approximately 18 dogs. Photo taken from a video posted to the Central County Fire & Rescue's Facebook Page on July 26, 2022.

Record rainfall has caused widespread flash flooding across the St. Louis area, closing multiple roadways and prompting rescues from vehicles and homes.

There were no immediate reports Tuesday of injuries to people, but several puppies drowned when water got into a building at a stray dog rescue operation in St. Peters.

The National Weather Service says some parts of the region received 11 inches of rain overnight.

The weather service says St. Louis recorded more than 8 inches of rainfall, surpassing the record of 6.85 inches from Aug. 20, 1915.

The St. Louis Fire Department has been busy responding to rescues of people stranded in vehicles and houses.

A stretch of Interstate 70 was flooded and closed in the St. Louis area.

FloodingSt. LouisEmergency Management
