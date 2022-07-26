Record rainfall causes widespread flooding in St. Louis area

Record rainfall has caused widespread flash flooding across the St. Louis area, closing multiple roadways and prompting rescues from vehicles and homes.

There were no immediate reports Tuesday of injuries to people, but several puppies drowned when water got into a building at a stray dog rescue operation in St. Peters.

The National Weather Service says some parts of the region received 11 inches of rain overnight.

The weather service says St. Louis recorded more than 8 inches of rainfall, surpassing the record of 6.85 inches from Aug. 20, 1915.

The St. Louis Fire Department has been busy responding to rescues of people stranded in vehicles and houses.

A stretch of Interstate 70 was flooded and closed in the St. Louis area.