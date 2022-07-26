TPS school board member meets with constituents for first time since walking out of board meeting

A contentious meeting hosted by Tulsa Public Schools board member E’Lena Ashley was held Monday night.

About fifty people gathered in an east Tulsa restaurant outside of Ashley’s district to share their thoughts.

Attendee Stephen Rundell said he was there because he’s a gay man and Ashley has made homophobic remarks. He said the audience was more prepared with questions than Ashley was with answers.

“I think the audience came prepared to have a vigorous conversation with her, and she came prepared to talk about issues that weren’t applicable to her district. That was not encouraging,” said Rundell.

The meeting lasted about two hours and was just one in a series held by Ashley, who said she was not as upset as the crowd.

“There’s a lot of angry people, and there’s a lot of passionate people. I’m just glad I’m not angry. I am so glad these people actually show up to give their opinion,” said Ashley.

This was Ashley’s first event since she walked out of a Tulsa Public Schools board meeting after the board attempted to approve new teacher contracts and other business to start the school year. Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist called it a tragic night for Tulsa.

The board later approved those items at a special meeting.

