Local & Regional

Deputies offer school resource officers training to help keep Oklahoma classrooms safe

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published July 27, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT
294675454_418708696950859_622599699826986766_n (1).jpg
TULSA COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE
/
A photo of school resource officers and administrators from across the state attending the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office's school safety training. Photo provided by TCSO's Facebook on July 27, 2022.

Over 100 resource officers and school administrators from across the state have finished their first day of school safety training hosted by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

Officials are being trained on how to detect potential threats to their campus, whether that be on social media or by creating trusting relationships with students.

Casey Roebuck from TCSO said the ultimate goal of the training is to open up the dialogue between students and school resource officers.

"To get the kids to trust them, for them to have these relationships with the kids so if they do hear of any potential threat to their campus, then we want these kids to be comfortable in coming forward and telling their SRO's or administrators."

Roebuck said trainings like this helps to keep all law enforcement agencies on the same page during an emergency, like what happened at Saint Francis in Tulsa.

"Because there is some uniformity to their training that they're supposed to do, and how they're supposed to move through a building, and not wait to enter it," Roebuck started. "Everyone knew what they were supposed to do, and that showed when the time came here in Tulsa."

The three-day training will finish on Friday.

Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
