Deputies offer school resource officers training to help keep Oklahoma classrooms safe

Over 100 resource officers and school administrators from across the state have finished their first day of school safety training hosted by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

Officials are being trained on how to detect potential threats to their campus, whether that be on social media or by creating trusting relationships with students.

Casey Roebuck from TCSO said the ultimate goal of the training is to open up the dialogue between students and school resource officers.

"To get the kids to trust them, for them to have these relationships with the kids so if they do hear of any potential threat to their campus, then we want these kids to be comfortable in coming forward and telling their SRO's or administrators."

Roebuck said trainings like this helps to keep all law enforcement agencies on the same page during an emergency, like what happened at Saint Francis in Tulsa.

"Because there is some uniformity to their training that they're supposed to do, and how they're supposed to move through a building, and not wait to enter it," Roebuck started. "Everyone knew what they were supposed to do, and that showed when the time came here in Tulsa."

The three-day training will finish on Friday.