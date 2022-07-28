© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Cashless tolling planned for all Oklahoma turnpikes by 2024

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published July 28, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT
Turnpikes.jpg

Those traveling on Oklahoma's turnpikes will soon be able to cross the state without having to stop and pay a toll.

The Oklahoma Transportation Authority said it plans for the state's turnpikes to be completely converted to cashless tolling by 2024.

Board members approved plans on Tuesday for the continuation of the PlatePay conversion.

State Secretary of Transportation and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz said the transition to cashless tolling is a major emphasis on safety for those traveling, and for those taking tolls.

"To really reduce the opportunity for both the the traveling public to have an accident," Gatz began. "But also we've seen some significant near misses and hits on toll booths that have our employees in them."

Gatz said officials decided it was time to take advantage of new technologies.

But how does the technology work?

The PlatePay systems uses cameras to take photos of a vehicle's license plate. OTA said they will then send an invoice to the vehicle's registered owner.

Drivers who don't have Pikepass will receive those bills by mail while those who do will not see any changes.

