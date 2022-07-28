Cherokee Nation expands fund to help citizens struggling to afford housing payments

The Cherokee Nation is working to help those struggling to afford housing payments and other home-related costs.

Officials said they're expanding their Homeowner Assistance Fund program to help Cherokee Nation citizens experiencing financial hardships due to the pandemic.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said people deserve to live in safety and dignity, without the fear of losing their homes.

“The Cherokee Nation’s Homeowner Assistance Fund program will provide even more stability and security for our citizens who are still experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

The fund can be used to help cover things such as delinquent mortgages or past due property laws.

“Chief Hoskin and his administration are taking the financial hardships of Cherokee citizens very seriously," said Jerri Ann Killer, the Interim Director for the Nation's housing authority. "This expansion of services is one of the great relief opportunities we can provide with funding through the U.S. Department of Treasury.”

For more information, visit www.hacn.org or call 918-546-5482.