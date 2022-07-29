© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Raid seizes contraband thought headed to Oklahoma prisons

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published July 29, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
prison-tower-harp__oklahoma_watch.jpg
Ben Fenwick-Oklahoma Watch
/

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says contraband including weapons, cellphones, drones and grappling hooks believed headed to state prisons has been seized at a warehouse in Oklahoma City.

Spokesman Josh Ward said in a statement Friday that the department's Office of Inspector General learned of the contraband and raided the warehouse on July 15 with Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents.

Ammunition, drugs, tobacco and $8,500 in counterfeit $100 bills were also seized.

Drones have been used to drop contraband in prisons that have been blamed for drug rings run from prisons and to coordinate inmate violence.

Tags

Local & Regional Oklahoma PrisonsDrugsoklahoma department of corrections
Associated Press