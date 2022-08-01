© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
17-year-old shot and killed during 'rolling gunfight' on Broken Arrow Expressway

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published August 1, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT
296823899_416071880555776_2233343968162967586_n.jpeg
A photo of the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old who was shot and killed during a 'rolling gunfight' on the Broken Arrow Expressway late Sunday night. Provided by the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook on August 1, 2022.

Tulsa Police are asking the public for any information on a shooting that killed a teenager over the weekend.

Investigators said a "rolling gun fight" between two cars on the Broken Arrow Expressway late Sunday night ended after a 17-year-old driver was shot and killed.

Officials said a passenger inside the car was hit by a bullet but survived their injuries.

Detectives are actively investigating and are asking for any information on the shooting. If you know anything about this case or were a witness, please call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

