17-year-old shot and killed during 'rolling gunfight' on Broken Arrow Expressway

Tulsa Police are asking the public for any information on a shooting that killed a teenager over the weekend.

Investigators said a "rolling gun fight" between two cars on the Broken Arrow Expressway late Sunday night ended after a 17-year-old driver was shot and killed.

Officials said a passenger inside the car was hit by a bullet but survived their injuries.

Detectives are actively investigating and are asking for any information on the shooting. If you know anything about this case or were a witness, please call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.