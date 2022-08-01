© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Ex-Oklahoma judge won't be charged with sexual misconduct

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published August 1, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT
20180211-probation-reform-pics004_WEB.jpeg
Quinton Chandler
/
StateImpact
Judge Tim Henderson

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A special prosecutor says he won't bring charges against a former Oklahoma judge accused of sexual misconduct with several women, including two prosecutors who practiced in his court.

The Oklahoman newspaper reports District Attorney Jason Hicks confirmed last week there wasn't enough evidence to support criminal charges against 63-year-old former Oklahoma County Judge Tim Henderson. Henderson resigned after being accused of sexual misconduct last year. The married judge later acknowledged having a sexual relationship with two prosecutors, but insisted both were consensual.

Hicks was named a special prosecutor in May 2021. Henderson's attorney, Tracy Schumacher, says it “was a very expensive investigation" that should have been conducted by the Oklahoma Bar Association.

