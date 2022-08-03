Longtime city leader dies after decades of serving Tulsa community

A longtime city leader has passed away after serving the Tulsa community for decades.

The city of Tulsa said Dwain E. Midget, the Director of the Working In Neighborhoods Department, passed away on Tuesday.

Tulsa officials described Midget as a tireless community leader with a true success story.

Midget started his career with the city of Tulsa working on a garbage truck while earning his law degree. Over the years, he worked his way up to be a senior leader in city government.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said when officials wanted to inspire up and coming public servants, he would find time for them to visit with Midget.

“One thing that always struck people about Dwain was that he was a man of enormous accomplishment, but he was also incredibly kind. He worked equally effectively with Democrats and Republicans. This work was never political to him - it was about service," Bynum said.

While Midget loved spending time working in North Tulsa, Bynum said his impact was citywide.