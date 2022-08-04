© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Sales tax holiday weekend arrives as Oklahoma gets ready to go back to school

Public Radio Tulsa | By Robby Korth,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published August 4, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT
File photo from the start of the 2021-2022 school year at Union Public Schools' Roy Clark Elementary.

Back to school season means it’s time for an annual tradition: Oklahoma’s sales tax holiday.

The first weekend in August is a sales tax holiday in Oklahoma.

That means people can buy an article of clothing under $100 and have any state or local sales taxes waived Friday through Sunday (Aug. 5-7)

Sales tax holidays are popular across the country, and proponents say they provide relief for working families as they gear up for the school year.

But critics argue the holidays often only benefit wealthier people because those with more flexible incomes are more likely to adjust their spending habits and buy clothing on the holiday weekend. The Oklahoma Policy Institute estimates the sales tax holiday weekend costs the state about $7 million.

